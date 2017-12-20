Yikes: XXXTentacion Is On The Loose

After being locked up last week for a total of 15 charges, it looks like XXXTentacion will be home just in time for the holidays. The troubled rapper will reportedly be released from jail on Wednesday (Dec. 20), but the shackles aren’t coming off without a series of restrictions.

A Florida court granted XXX’s release, but he will be on “very restrictive house arrest conditions” for the next two months, according to TMZ. He has also been prohibited from having any contact with the victims or witnesses in his case.

Although he will be sporting an ankle bracelet for most of the season, a judge will allow the rapper to visit a local recording studio.