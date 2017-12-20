Yikes: XXXTentacion Is On The Loose

After being locked up last week for a total of 15 charges, it looks like XXXTentacion will be home just in time for the holidays. The troubled rapper will reportedly be released from jail on Wednesday (Dec. 20), but the shackles aren’t coming off without a series of restrictions.
A Florida court granted XXX’s release, but he will be on “very restrictive house arrest conditions” for the next two months, according to TMZ. He has also been prohibited from having any contact with the victims or witnesses in his case.
Although he will be sporting an ankle bracelet for most of the season, a judge will allow the rapper to visit a local recording studio.
X's attorney, David Bogenschutz, says once the house arrest expires, his legal team will try to get X, whose real name is Jaseh Dwayne Onfroy, released on bond as they prep for his case, according to TMZ.
As previously reported, X was sent to jail last week after he was charged with seven felonies tied to alleged witness tampering. He received an additional eight felony charges for alleged witness tampering on Monday (Dec. 18), which prosecutors claim derived from a phone call made by the artist while in jail in 2016.
