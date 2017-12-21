Premiere: Dru Hill Returns For The Holiday Season With 'Favorite Time Of Year' Music Video

This Christmas, you can add Dru Hill to your holiday album classics since the multi-platinum, four-man R&B crew have released their latest single and visuals for “Favorite Time of Year,” a smooth, holiday-spirited track from their first-ever Christmas EP, Christmas in Baltimore .

Home for the holidays takes on a whole new meaning for the visuals, which takes place on Dru Hill’s Baltimore stomping grounds. The video pans through scenic shots from locations like the monument ceremony in Downtown Baltimore and the lively, historic National Harbor. The group’s return to their hometown and the R&B scene is an admirable duality if we’ve ever seen one.

“It was important for us to go back home to shoot this video,” Dru Hill said of the video. “We wanted to show the world a different side of Baltimore — the side that we know and love…the parts that inspired us and gave us that magic that we’ve been blessed to share for over twenty years.”

“Favorite Time of Year” is a soul-driven ballad that sings praise to the holiday spirit, celebrating the unity of friends, family and loved ones that share such a special time of year together. They only lightly serve a few of their classic dance moves for the video. But with the Christmas in Baltimore project only prefacing what will be their sixth studio album in 2018, fans can expect to see Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and Tao in full Dru Hill action sooner than expected.

Christmas in Baltimore was released on Dru Hill Entertainment and is currently available for purchase and streaming on all platforms.

Open an early Christmas gift by hitting play on their latest “Favorite Time of Year” visual release below.