Who Knew Jay-Z And Beyoncé Could Bust A Move Like This

We already knew Beyoncé had the moves on lock, but who knew Jay-Z could also get down on the dance floor. The two reportedly attended a party this week, and thanks to Ms. Tina Lawson, we got their entire dance on camera!

In the video, Jay and Bey were seen doing the electric slide with a number of other partygoers as Franklie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 cookout classic, “Before I Let Go,” played on the speakers. Tina and her husband, Richard Lawson, were also caught on camera showing off their best moves.