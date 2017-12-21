Who Knew Jay-Z And Beyoncé Could Bust A Move Like This

We already knew Beyoncé had the moves on lock, but who knew Jay-Z could also get down on the dance floor. The two reportedly attended a party this week, and thanks to Ms. Tina Lawson, we got their entire dance on camera!
In the video, Jay and Bey were seen doing the electric slide with a number of other partygoers as Franklie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 cookout classic, “Before I Let Go,” played on the speakers. Tina and her husband, Richard Lawson, were also caught on camera showing off their best moves.
"Why at every party even a kids party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle, everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle,” Beyoncé’s mom wrote in a caption on Instagram.
It’s unclear who the party was for, but it definitely looks like the adults had a great time. Jay-Z should really think about breaking those moves out for the rest of his 4:44 Tour.
(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)
COMMENTS