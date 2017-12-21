Apparently, Safaree Is Still A Fan Of This Nicki Minaj Song…

Safaree and Nicki Minaj 's relationship may be on the outskirts considering their checkered past, but that hasn't diluted the reality star's love for the Head Barb's catalog of bangers.

Early Thursday morning (Dec. 21), Safaree took to Instagram to share a bit of musical inspiration as many of us were just getting settled into our day. The aspiring rapper's song of choice to kick off the closing of the week may or may not come as a surprise though. Blaring from the speakers of his car was none other than Nicki's "Did It On 'Em."

Staring into the camera of his cellphone, Safaree hilariously reenacts the track's opening monologue — which he contributed to (of course). The Bangladesh production was a standout on Nicki's debut album Pink Friday and is one of many songs the duo collaborated on over the course of her career.

But this isn't the first time Safaree has drawn inspiration from his ex for his social media antics. Last month, he chose to caption a photo with a cheeky one-liner from Nicki's potent "Motorsport" verse. "You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt ... that line hard n****s can't front," he wrote. Naturally, the Love & Hip-Hop star's post caught traction like wild fire in a matter of minutes, which eventually led him to change the caption.

So this latest act doesn't come off too far-fetched from his usual antics but, more so, appears to be trolling at this point.

Take a look at Safaree having a full on jam session to "Did It On 'Em" below.