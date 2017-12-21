Here's What Taylor Swift And Future Were Seen Doing On A Yacht Together...

The paparazzi recently captured those efforts with a few shots and footage of T-Swift atop a lavish yacht in Miami complete with a camera crew, some dancers and Fewtch himself in tow.

Following the release of her Reputation album, Taylor Swift is making attempts to rekindle a name of her own among hip-hop company with her single “End Game” featuring Atlanta trap music dignitary Future .

On Tuesday (December 19), Swift and about four women, presumably extras for the “End Game” music video shoot, were seen jamming, grooving in unison and setting the yacht party scene with Swift as a camera crew filmed. The second snippet shows Fewtch and Swift showered in glossy, blue lights. He isn’t spitting any bars in the moment captured by the paparazzi, but the two appear to be posing for cameras that aren’t seen in the lens.

Upon announcing the track list for her new album, T-Swift received some backlash after fans spotted the two features for the “End Game” record. Ed Sheeran is another assist on the track, but some believed Future’s trap music hand was a bit of a reach for the “Bad Blood” singer.

We’ll let the fans be the judge on whether this music video will make up for it. See what’s to come from the “End Game” visuals here.