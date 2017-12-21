Yikes: The Game Is Being Sued For Attacking This Rapper

According to TMZ, 40 Glocc is suing Game for owed assets totaling well over $200,000 as a result for failing to pay him earnings from a previous lawsuit. In court documents obtained by the publication, 40 claims he was awarded a hefty sum last November following their infamous altercation posted on YouTube in 2012. 40 alleges that the Documentary 2 rapper has not only been delinquent with his payments since the lawsuit verdict, but is also hiding assets through the use of shell companies, which allow him to cover up certain business ventures he may be invested in.

The rappers have quite the checkered past since their feud became violent. As The Game recalled in an interview with Vibe, their differences came to a head after 40 allegedly took a jab at his children. “You can do whatever you want to me," Game explained. "Rap about me; you can shoot me, kill me, stab me, it doesn’t matter. You talk about my kids, that’s when it gets really real."

It is not clear whether The Game has responded to 40’s allegations or not, but if true, the rapper owes a total of $216,775.52 to his former “friend” turned enemy.

Relive the drama between the West Coast rappers below.