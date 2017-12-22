Jeezy Has A Message For Rappers Promoting Opioid Use

After his eye-opening sit down with Complex's Everyday Struggle and setting the internet ablaze with a star-studded collab , the rap vet now has a thought or three to share on the opioid crisis in hip-hop.

Fresh on the heels of the release of his eighth studio album, Pressure , Jeezy has been moving full steam ahead with a memorable press run.

During a recent interview with Mass Appeal, the Snowman didn't hold back his criticism of rappers who tend to glorify the dangers of pill-popping. “I got a family member that’s a nurse,” Jeezy said around the 5:30 mark of the video below. “Just to hear the stories … she might call me, I’m like, ‘You good?’ [She says] ‘Aw man, we had five kids come in overdosed on this and that.' I’m just like, what the f*ck?"

The trap rap pioneer further explained that he isn't judgmental of his associates within the rap community who indulge in drug use but rather took issue with it being a focal point of their music. “I can get it if that’s your vice, that’s what you like doing,” he said. “We gon’ respect that. But once your words get out, and you tell the people that this is it and that’s how it is, it’s like I don’t know if I can respect that. OK, the music is cool but what you stand for though?"

"If I had a conversation with you, you gonna be too doped up to tell me something cool? You gonna be too high to … I can’t follow you to the end of the earth. Like for one, you don’t even know what the f**k you talking about,” he continued.

Jeezy also noted how most listeners, who tend to be impressionable, look up to and admire rappers. He believes artists don’t realize how truly influential they are.

“These people are leaders,” he continued. “I don’t think they understand that. It’s one thing to be a culture vulture — get in and getcha money. But don’t act like you the realest thing since Makaveli, Scarface or Jeezy or Boosie or T.I. These are stand up guys. These guys are living legends.”

