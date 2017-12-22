Wait, Did Kendrick Lamar Just Reveal That He's Going To Be A Father?

Since its release, fans have learned to keep a keen eye out for K-Dot’s secret messages embedded throughout the album as well. So a baby bump that makes its debut in the video has some viewers speculating on what Kung Fu Kenny is really trying to tell us.

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album DAMN . is the gift that keeps on giving, with two Grammy nominations, double-platinum certification, and now more visuals with his fourth music video from the project “LOVE.”

“LOVE.” is soft to the touch and consciously effeminate as the video’s opening scenes sway through shots of a masqueraded woman sauntering along the beach, followed by a separate scene of a hooded Kendrick walking on the shore. A posse of gorgeous, stoic-looking women glowing in their natural state and artistic, sublime nudity preserve the sensual mood.

Kendrick and his love interest for the visual portray the quintessential ups and downs of the lovers’ lifestyle before he’s positioned in the middle of the aforementioned circle of naturalistas. This time, one of the ladies has her hands cupped around a baby bump, but her identity is cut off from the shoulders up. Previous speculation from July held that K-Dot and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, were expecting, despite neither of the two officially confirming the news. Kendrick has always maintained his privacy well, and the details he has shared about his personal life is usually directly expressed from his own mouth or hinted elsewhere in his creative works. The baby bump flash could very well be a simple acknowledgment of the love and life through a woman’s vessel. Or not.

We’ll let you be the judge by hitting play on the Dave Meyers (& the little homies)-directed music video for “LOVE.” below.