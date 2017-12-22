Khia Is Threatening More 'H*es' Who Step To Her In Public

Khia is tired of “h*es” approaching her for the comments she makes about female rappers and other hip-hop artists online. While she might be sitting behind a computer screen now, she isn’t afraid to put anyone who approaches her in public in their place. In her latest video, Khia and her friend, Ts Madison threatened everyone who takes their commentary too seriously.

“I’ll drag you,” Ts Madison says with a co-sign from Khia. “Let me tell you something b***h. Any one of you h*es think that you going to step to any one of us in public because of the s**t we motherf**king [say]… You better laugh at this s**t and you better type that s**t down…”