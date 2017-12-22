Lauryn Hill Owes Someone $11K, & It’s Not The IRS

Lauryn Hill may be losing a ton of money this holiday season.
The legendary recording artist was reportedly slapped with a lawsuit by her former trombone player, Matthew Hartnett, who is coming to collect the money the singer neglected to pay him, TMZ reports.
The musician claims he was hired to record new music with Hill as well as join her on tour in 2016. Hartnett was reportedly fired after completing the job, but he didn’t receive a single payment, according to TMZ. He is also suing Hill’s tour manager and the tour company for unpaid wages.
Hartnett is reportedly demanding that the “Killing Me Softly” singer and her team pay him the standard rate for the studio sessions that he was never paid for. He is also tacking on $4,000 for damages. In total, his bill comes to a whopping $11,521.60, TMZ calculates.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the “Doo Wop” artist’s first financial dispute. In 2016 Hill was hit with a bill for more than $400,000 in tax fraud.
She has not responded to the new lawsuit. Let's hope the two parties can settle the issue peacefully.
(Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
COMMENTS