Lauryn Hill Owes Someone $11K, & It’s Not The IRS

Lauryn Hill may be losing a ton of money this holiday season.

The legendary recording artist was reportedly slapped with a lawsuit by her former trombone player, Matthew Hartnett, who is coming to collect the money the singer neglected to pay him, TMZ reports.

The musician claims he was hired to record new music with Hill as well as join her on tour in 2016. Hartnett was reportedly fired after completing the job, but he didn’t receive a single payment, according to TMZ. He is also suing Hill’s tour manager and the tour company for unpaid wages.