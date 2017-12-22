LOL: Here’s Proof That Rihanna Is Literally All Of Us At A Jay-Z Concert

Believe it or not, Rihanna isn't far removed from being just like you or me — especially when it comes to fanning out during a Jay-Z concert.

On Thursday night (Dec. 21), the bad gal was spotted out and about in Los Angeles to attend the last tour stop for Hov's critically-acclaimed album 4:44. While the likes of Beyoncé, DJ Clark Kent, Big Sean, Lebron James and more have supported the tour so far, Rih's experience at the concert is by far the most memorable.

Over the course of the night, RiRi shared a few highlights from the show via Snapchat. But, perhaps the most relatable moment involves the ANTI singer flawlessly rapping the opening verse of The Black Album staple "Public Service Announcement while fittingly donning an all-black ensemble (of course).

Not to mention, her Snapchat skills are A1, which only proves just how much the Bajan beauty is like the rest of us.

Take a look the LOL-worthy moment below.