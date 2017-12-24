Here We Go: Azealia Banks Pens Bizarrely Emotional Open Letter to Beyoncé

Well now, Azealia’s writing about Bey again, however this time she’s apologizing. Beyonce posted a pic with the caption “CHICHI GET LLELLO.” The line is a popular one from the movie Scarface, but it’s also a lyric from Banks’ song “Chi Chi.” Even with the ambiguity, Azealia decided that it was in reference to her.

“@beyonce, I apologize for throwing tantrums in the past,” she captioned under a screenshot of Beyonce’s post. “They totally came from a place of feeling left out.. you’ve inspired so much of the way I think about/value you myself as a performer and I ADORE you. Your presence in the art world and on earth is supernatural and and am so so so inspired by you. YOU DESERVE THE BEST. You deserve the finest things in life AND FINEST ART the art world has to offer. What’s mine is yours… anything you want of my art, etc YOU CAN HAVE. I would give you the clothes off of my back girl!! Thank you for always making the little black girl in me smile😍. You’ve truly always been a beacon of light for me and I’m so so humbled by this. Love, Azealia.”

Eye roll.

Let’s see how long this new hatchet-burying lasts. We’re guessing not too long, but hey it’s something.

