SMDH: It Looks Like Offset Cheated On Cardi B Less Than A Month Before He Proposed

There may be trouble in paradise for Cardi B and her fiancé Offset . The Migos star is being accused of cheating on his leading lady weeks before he popped the question.

Popular blog Fameolous claims that the rapper’s iCloud account was taken over by hackers who released video footage of Offset creeping on Cardi one month before asking her to marry him. The blog says they’ve spoken to Cardi directly and she exclusively confirmed that the man in the video footage is indeed Offset. According to Fameolous, Cardi says the hackers message her daily and have released video footage of her taken from Offset’s iCloud as well.

Reports of Offset’s infidelities isn’t the only troubling news for the newly engaged couple. Cardi recently followed her formerly incarcerated ex-boyfriend, Tommy on Instagram and created a post alluding to thinking about someone.