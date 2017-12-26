Here’s Proof Birdman Is Unbothered By $12M Debt Claims

Fresh on the heels of reports that Birdman is swimming in $12M in debt , the Cash Money CEO couldn't be more unbothered by the rumors of financial woes and the clowning which has subsequently followed.

As previously reported, Stunna is being pressured into selling his Miami mansion on Palm Island after failing to repay a $12 million loan. According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the music mogul was granted the loan from a trading company titled EMG Transfer Agent back in 2015. As part of his agreement with the lender, Stunna opted to put up his $14.5M mansion as collateral and has since defaulted on his payments.

The report further suggested that EMG apparently wants the lavish home foreclosed immediately. The residence, which was once owned by Scott Storch, was recently listed by Birdman as being valued at $20M following several renovations over the years. Following the news, Stunna's unfortunate money woes were clowned by the likes of Rick Ross ― yet again.

