Diddy Moved His Daughter To Tears With This Heartwarming Christmas Surprise

There's no doubting the unconditional love Diddy has for his children. So, it comes as no surprise that the Bad Boy CEO pulled out all the stops this Christmas to put a smile on his 11-year-old daughter's face.

Per usual, the Combs crew got together for a little holiday family fun, complete with a gift-giving session led by none other than Diddy himself. But when it came time for Chance to receive her special Christmas present, the music exec added his bit of "black magic" before the proceedings.

"I was put here to make sure everyone's dreams come true," Diddy began his speech before unveiling his "next trick." With several presents in hand, the proud dad reached into one of the gift bags to reveal a golden retriever puppy. Chance was so overwhelmed with emotion that she began adorably hyperventilating and crying.

Diddy shared the video clip of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page, complete with the perfect caption: "If this ain’t Christmas I don’t know what is."

Take a look at the epic daddy-daughter moment below.