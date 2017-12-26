Prayers Up: Jim Jones' Mother's House Burns Down On Christmas Day

Even amid the heartbreaking disaster, however, the Roc Nation signee is keeping his spirits high in the best of ways.

Prayers are in order for Dipset flagbearer Jim Jones’ family after his mother’s home burned down on Christmas Day (December 25).

While the rest of holiday celebrators were opening gifts and passing presents beneath the Christmas tree, Jimmy took to Instagram to remind everyone that there’s even more to be grateful for aside from the materialistic things.

“On this Christmas, my mom’s house just burned down,” he began, “but the best gift of all is that my family is together. Everybody is safe.”

Jim stood in front of the house as the fire crew bustled around behind him after the fire appeared to be extinguished. He was noticeably dejected about the circumstances, especially since the holiday season is meant to bring joy and unity. Even still, they received these virtues in a different way since no one was harmed nor critically injured in the fire. Or, in other words, “sometimes you just have to count your blessings,” as Jimmy put it.

“We can always buy new houses, we can buy everything new,” he said. “But we can’t buy a family new. So, maybe this is a time that we can be closer together anyways. We might have needed that.”

We’re extremely glad to know that the situation didn’t turn out worse than it could have, and BET sends its love and well wishes to the Jones family during this time.

See Jimmy’s Christmas PSA to all of the families out there below: