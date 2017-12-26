Lil Jon May Be The Next CEO Of Papa John's Pizza

Earlier this month, it was announced that Papa John’s CEO, John Schnatter, would be stepping down from his position following overwhelming backlash after Schnatter blamed Colin Kaepernick and the NFL anthem protest for the company’s low sales. Papa John’s may not have a chairman at the moment, but the search could soon be over. Apparently, Lil Jon thinks he’s up to the task of running the pizza chain.

A Twitter user nominated the charismatic hypeman on Dec. 22, tweeting that she thought the “only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon.” Lil Jon quickly replied to the fan by asking the bid. “I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY,” he tweeted.