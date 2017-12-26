Lil Jon May Be The Next CEO Of Papa John's Pizza

Earlier this month, it was announced that Papa John’s CEO, John Schnatter, would be stepping down from his position following overwhelming backlash after Schnatter blamed Colin Kaepernick and the NFL anthem protest for the company’s low sales. Papa John’s may not have a chairman at the moment, but the search could soon be over. Apparently, Lil Jon thinks he’s up to the task of running the pizza chain.
A Twitter user nominated the charismatic hypeman on Dec. 22, tweeting that she thought the “only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon.” Lil Jon quickly replied to the fan by asking the bid. “I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY,” he tweeted.
While Lil Jon seemed to just be playfully interacting with his fans, the official Papa John’s Twitter account didn’t oppose the idea. The Twitter account replied to Lil Jon with his signature, “OKAAAY!”
This may be one big joke, but people shouldn’t doubt Lil Jon’s business skills. In fact, the King of Crunk is actually quite the businessman. In the past year, he’s opened a primary school in the eastern district of Ghana, which he dedicated to his late mother. Furthermore, the star excelled on season 11 of The Apprentice back in 2011. So, Papa John’s may want to draw up a contract and hire Lil Jon ASAP!
@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK— LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017
OKAAAY! https://t.co/ZeW6qNWhLI— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) December 22, 2017
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeart- Power 105.1)
