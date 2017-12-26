Meek Mill’s 7-Year-Old Son Got On Stage And Proved That He Is His Father’s Child

His 7-year-old son Papi, on the other hand, has shown much more promise in thriving through his father’s legacy after fellow Philly rap artist Lil Uzi Vert welcomed him on stage to deliver some of his father’s most momentous bars of his hip-hop career: his song “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro).”

The “XO Tour Llif3” artist had a roster of star-studded names accompany him during the “A Very Uzi Christmas Tour” including Nicki Minaj, A$AP Ferg and Pharrell, but none like the special guest who joined the stage at his hometown stop in Philly.

Papi was visibly a little shy in front of the crowd, but had his dad’s mannerisms down to a science as he ran down the lyrics. He even incorporated the crowd in his impromptu performance, turning the mic to the Temple University concertgoers for them to rap along to the track. Uzi made sure to offer some secondhand support, too, as he stood beside Papi and handed off the mic.

Earlier this year, the 7-year-old displayed more of his rap talent inheritance on Meek’s Instagram when he spit a quick freestyle while in the studio with his dad. Papi busted a couple moves along with his “I got all this green money” hook for the adorable record.

A true Dreamchaser indeed.

See how he’s keeping Meek proud in the clips below: