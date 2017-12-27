Yikes: Chief Keef Is A Wanted Man…Again

Chief Keef 's legal troubles have caught up with him yet again. This time around, however, the drill rapper is a wanted man in California after skipping out on a court date involving a minor car accident from earlier this year.

According to TMZ, the Chicago loyalist was involved in an accident in the Hollywood area back in September. When cops arrived on the scene, they issued Keef a citation and court date for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Keef then missed the court date, and as a result, the judge issued a warrant for the rapper's arrest.

This isn’t the first or even second time Sosa has had a run in with the law. In the past, the "Faneto" rapper has missed a handful of court dates as well as had a warrant issued for his arrest specifically for driving-related incidents. This year alone, he was arrested on several occasions. In June, he was arrested at the airport in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of between two ounces and less than a half-pound of marijuana. He was also arrested for robbery and assault in January.

But, in spite of his overwhelming legal issues at hand, Sosa seems to be unfazed. Check out his latest Instagram post below.