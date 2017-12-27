Prayers Up: Rihanna's Cousin Murdered In Barbados

After speaking out against bullying this month , Roc Nation’s Barbadian songstress Rihanna is extending her voice even further to call for the end of gun violence after the untimely death of her 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

As reported from a local news source, Alleyne had been walking near his home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday (December 26) and was approached by an unidentified man, according to Fox News. The individual reportedly shot Alleyne multiple times and took off, resulting in the 21-year-old’s death who passed away later on at the hospital. Sources further state that the shooting occurred in Rihanna’s Barbados hometown on Boxing Day and that an official police investigation is underway as law officials ask anyone with information on the incident to come forth.

Riri took to her Instagram with the heartbreaking news, confirming young Alleyne’s death.

“RIP cousin…can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!,” she wrote in a series of photos with Alleyne. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man! #endgunviolence”

BET’s thoughts and prayers are with Rihanna and her family during this time.

