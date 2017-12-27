Here’s Why T.I. Dropped $20K In 30 Minutes At Target

Actually, T.I. cashed out on gifts for several single mothers and their children this holiday season. And the smiles he left on everyone’s faces were priceless.

T.I. spread the Christmas spirit and then some earlier this week. The ATL rapper recently paid a visit to his local Target, where he dropped $20,000 in 30 minutes, and it wasn’t to buy a bunch of flat screen TVs or electronics for his own house.

In a video taken at the Target, T.I. walks right in the store and yells for all the single mothers and their children to gather around. “All single mothers,” he shouted. “If there’s anything for your children that you didn’t get, meet me in the back.” A stampede of women and children immediately follows T.I. to the back of the department store, where he surprises them by telling them to pick out whatever they want.

After the brief shopping spree, T.I. walks up to the counter to purchase the various gifts with cash in hand. Appreciative and humbled by T.I.’s kind gesture, a number of the kids and women are seen hugging him in the video.

Now, that's how you give back to the community! Santa may want to watch out, because T.I. definitely showed out this Christmas. Check out the sweet video below.