2 Chainz Was Scammed Into Paying $18K For A Rolls-Royce

2 Chainz is claiming that he was the victim of a catfish scam that almost cost him $18K. According to the rapper, someone tried to con him into paying a bill for a Rolls-Royce, TMZ reports.

The “Good Drank” artist reportedly copped the luxurious car for himself in Oct. 2017. He reportedly paid off most of his $262,212 bill, but owed $18,317, according to TMZ. The rapper alleges that a member from Highline Holdings Group named Joshua Waddell posed as one of his lawyers, aggressively texting him to pay off the bill the auto broker served him. But 2 Chainz caught on to the scheme pretty quickly. The rapper reportedly recognized the Waddell’s number from previous business dealings, and ignored his requests.