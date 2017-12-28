2 Chainz Was Scammed Into Paying $18K For A Rolls-Royce

2 Chainz is claiming that he was the victim of a catfish scam that almost cost him $18K. According to the rapper, someone tried to con him into paying a bill for a Rolls-Royce, TMZ reports.
The “Good Drank” artist reportedly copped the luxurious car for himself in Oct. 2017. He reportedly paid off most of his $262,212 bill, but owed $18,317, according to TMZ. The rapper alleges that a member from Highline Holdings Group named Joshua Waddell posed as one of his lawyers, aggressively texting him to pay off the bill the auto broker served him. But 2 Chainz caught on to the scheme pretty quickly. The rapper reportedly recognized the Waddell’s number from previous business dealings, and ignored his requests.
But Waddell didn’t give up just yet. The businessman then sent another series of text messages pretending to be a lawyer for Highline Holdings Group this time. During that interaction, 2 Chainz says Waddell falsely claimed that a default judgment had been granted in the investment group’s favor, and that interest would be tacked on to the thousand-dollar debt.
TMZ confirms that neither 2 Chainz’s lawyer nor Highline’s lawyers officially contacted the rapper, which leads many to believe the various text messages were a trap to get the artist to fork over $18K for Waddell’s own gain.
It looks like 2 Chainz was lucky this time, but he might want to screen his calls better moving forward.
(Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
