Azealia Banks Just Unleashed Fury On Joe Budden After Nicki Minaj Criticism

And after former Everyday Struggle co-host Joe Budden chopped up the year in hip-hop with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God , while the two deemed Nicki Minaj’s 2017 run as “trash ,” the Ice Princess is making use of December’s final days to clap back with the swiftness at both critics.

The end of the year music wrap-ups are here and 2017 is just about done, but Azealia Banks isn’t yet with some of her fellow hip-hop community voices in the name of femcee rap.

Azealia held nothing back on her Instagram Story as she fired off shots at Uncle Joe first, insisting that he’s been reduced to a mere “talking head” of hip-hop simply because New York rap and business mogul Jay-Z slammed the door on him many years ago.

“Joe Budden talks the most sh** about rappers yet the emotional trauma (and possible industry backlash) from being rejected by Jay-Z well over ten years ago is the reason why he’s actually not a part of any rap game or music community anywhere,” she wrote in a lengthy address to Charlamagne and Joey. “He is also a rapper who needed love and hip-hop to restart his very dry typical rap n***a story…now he think’s he’s an insightful critic…Joe wanted to be Memphis Bleek so bad that when it seemed like he could be Jay-Z’s rap sidekick he gave up on the dream altogether.”

She revisited her tension with Charlamagne and called him out for teaming up with the “Pump It Up” rapper to degrade Black women in hip-hop. Her recent gripes with Bronx femcees Remy Ma and Cardi B also received shady mentions.

“Not cardio nor remus are f**king with Nicki on her off day,” she continued. “The fact that these talking heads are trying their HARDEST to narrate this female rap story is absolutely ridiculous. Joe gave up…a very very long time ago. Once again, you cannot be on a stage reality show of hip-hop caricatures and think you have a say in what true artists (not reality stars) are doing with their hip-hop voice. Especially Joe Budden’s ‘THAT’S WHY JAY AIN’T CLEAR HIS VERSE FOR YOUR ALBUM’ head a**.”

Switching gears a little, Azealia added that even she would never be bold enough to request a verse from Hov due to its high-risk in industry blackballing should he reject it. She then awarded Nicki the “rap line of the year” for one of the most memorable lines of her anti-Remy “No Frauds” single.

“’P***y on yuck I guess you needed a pap, what type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rack what type of mother leave her one son over a stack,’ Nicki bodied Remy in three lines!,” she praised of the bars. “Akin to Jay’s ‘I’m about a dollar what the f**k is 50 cent’ JOE BUDDEN COULD NEVER BE THAT CLEVER.”

She concluded her critique with a demand for more Black, female music journalists to enter the hip-hop conversation and occupy platforms on discussions as such. After all, the “sausage party” of male critics with “gummi bear egos” and “salt-crusted c**ks,” Azealia argued, has more damaging effects to the femcee rap circle than most may realize.

Yikes — that was a mouthful. See her go up against Charlamagne and Uncle Joe in the messages posted below.