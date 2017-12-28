That One Time Bow Wow Dated Kim Kardashian...

Bow Wow is now adding himself to Kim K’s laundry list of relationships before her marriage to Kanye West , no matter how short-lived their supposed fling may have been.

Social media and reality star Kim Kardashian has been linked to men of distinct caliber throughout her Hollywood tenure, including R&B singer Ray J , entertainment mogul Nick Cannon , singer-songwriter Nick Lachey , hip-hop producer and first husband Damon Thomas and athletes like Reggie Bush and Kris Humphries , the latter of whom she was married to for 72 days.

Bow dropped in with the celebrity gossip crew at Hollywood Unlocked for a conversational exclusive where he revealed that him and Kimmy were actually a thing before her social media and reality stardom set in. He explained that those were the days she was sidekicking it with Paris Hilton, and the two of them were only friends. To place the specific era, he later said that it was around the time she covered KING magazine.

"Somehow we got each other's information,” he said of how it all came about. “We was cool, we remained friends. And this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move."

He added that he had never dated outside of his race, so he was a tad bit nervous. Once asked whether he had ever been sexually involved with her, however, his answer was evasive, to say the least.

“I respect ‘Ye and all that, so therefore I ain’t gonna say everything all the way 100, but you know — like I said, if I’m f**king with somebody, I’m f**king with somebody.”

Small world.

Drag up to the 49-minute mark to hear his side of how his Kim K fling came about.