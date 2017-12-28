Here’s How Fetty Wap Bagged All Six Of His Baby Mamas

Fetty Wap’s has got some serious game. The New Jersey rapper has had a plethora of relationships, including the ones with his six baby mamas. But apparently, it isn’t his luxurious lifestyle and million-dollar smile that had those ladies swooning. Actually, when it comes to bagging women, Fetty takes a more sweet and seductive approach. The “My Way” artist revealed his one, easy step to attracting women on Instagram earlier this week.

What does Fetty Wap do to get the ladies? He sings to them. In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper was seen singing Musiq Soulchild’s 2000 hit, “Just Friends.” “I’m not trying to pressure you / Just can’t stop thinkin’ bout you / You ain’t even really gotta be my girlfriend / I just want to know your name,” he sang, hitting a high note at the end.