LOL: Travis Scott Invited His Youngest Fan Onstage For An Epic Performance

Travis Scott may or may not be expecting his own bundle of joy come 2018. But one thing's for sure: La Flame certainly has a soft spot for kids.

During a recent tour stop in California on Tuesday night (Dec. 26), Travis spotted an enthusiastic young fan in the crowd and invited him on stage. As the young boy was boosted in the air towards the stage, the Rodeo rapper urged them to be careful.

After making it safely onstage, Travis suspended his set for a brief moment to pay the kid a compliment. "You like one of the illest motherf**kers of all time, you know that right?," Travis told the boy of no more than 10 years old. "He's gotta be like the youngest fan to ever do this right here."

Travis then asked the young fan what song he wanted to hear and, without hesitation, he responded with "Goosebumps," a standout track off of the Houston rapper's latest effort, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Lending his Auto-Tuned mic to his four-foot assist, the boy rapped along to every word as the crowd was ignited into an uproar and larger-than-life pyrotechnics engulfed the stage.

So, if there's any doubt that Travis won't possibly be the coolest dad around look no further than this video.

Take a look at the epic moment below.