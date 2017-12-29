Whoa: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Eerily Sounds Like The King of Pop

Michael Jackson has passed on, but his talent may have been handed down to one of his relatives. The iconic singer’s brother and nephews Jermaine, Jafaar, and Jermajesty Jackson recently performed a holiday show on Dec. 25 and blew the audience away with their talent. Jafaar Jackson, in particular, stunned the crowd with just how much he sounded like his Uncle Mike.

In the 3-minute video, Jermaine starts off the classic track “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” most notably sung by Nat King Cole. Jafaar then cuts, wowing everyone with his sweet and high-pitched vocals. As the camera panned around to the crowd, you could see the amazement on people’s faces.