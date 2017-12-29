Whoa: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Eerily Sounds Like The King of Pop

Michael Jackson has passed on, but his talent may have been handed down to one of his relatives. The iconic singer’s brother and nephews Jermaine, Jafaar, and Jermajesty Jackson recently performed a holiday show on Dec. 25 and blew the audience away with their talent. Jafaar Jackson, in particular, stunned the crowd with just how much he sounded like his Uncle Mike.
In the 3-minute video, Jermaine starts off the classic track “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” most notably sung by Nat King Cole. Jafaar then cuts, wowing everyone with his sweet and high-pitched vocals. As the camera panned around to the crowd, you could see the amazement on people’s faces.
It’s no secret that a majority of the Jackson family is incredibly gifted, but it is still quite amazing that Jafaar sounds just like the King of Pop in his early and mid-20s.
In other Jackson family news, the legend’s kids, Paris, Michael Jr., and Prince “Blanket” Michael Jackson, were all spotted together in a photo over the holidays. The rare photo comes just weeks after a judge tossed out Jackson’s last lawsuit regarding alleged child abuse.
Check out the video of Jermaine, Jafaar, and Jermajesty singing below. And keep your ears open for the vocal resemblance between Jafaar and his uncle.
(Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
COMMENTS