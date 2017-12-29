Joey Bada$$ Just Took Credit For Ghostwriting This White Rapper’s Mega Hit

If you’re wondering what track we’re talking about, Joey says he ghostwrote Post Malone’s banger, “Rockstar.” Joey revealed the truth about his writing abilities on Twitter after an apparent remix of Post’s single popped up online. Fans believed the version, featuring Pain and Joey, was new, but the “Buy U A Drank” artist informed everyone that it was actually the original version.

Ghostwriting in the rap game is usually frowned upon. Both rappers and their ghostwriters usually keep quiet about their behind-the-scenes dealings in fear of sparking controversy. But despite the negative connotation surrounding ghostwriting, Joey Bada$$ didn’t seem to have a problem blurting out that he wrote for one of the industry’s most popular white rappers at the moment. And not only did he flex his pen game for the artist, but he helped him climb all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Joey confirmed the news and also revealed where the real credits lie. “This is facts,” Joey stated in agreement with T-Pain’s earlier comment. “I actually co-wrote the song with Post… Quietly got my first #1 off that,” he wrote.

It’s unclear how much Joey contributed to the writing, but he is not credited on “Rockstar.” Interestingly enough, in a Nov. 2017 interview with Billboard, Post Malone admitted that Joey Bada$$ was in the studio while he recorded “Rockstar.” However, he failed to mention that he contributed to the track overall. “Joey Badass was in there. We were just vibing on it and the melody was sick,” the “White Iverson” artist told Billboard at the time. “We just cut like a little scratch vocal and we took it back to LA. I finished my part and sent it off to [21] Savage — and there it is.”

This new revelation comes shortly after Post Malone made egregious comments regarding the current state of rap music. In an interview earlier this year, he stated that fans should not listen to rap music if they wanted thoughtful and emotionally-rich music.