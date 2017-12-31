Tamar Braxton Ethers Singer For Accusing Vince Herbert Of Abuse

Tamar Braxton is going after Melissa Schuman for comments she made about Vincent Herbert .

A member of the girl group Dream, Schuman claims Tamar’s estranged husband verbally and emotionally abused her when she was 14. She says Herbert, who was an associate executive producer on the group’s album, also forced her to lose weight.

This to Tamar, apparently, means she’s a “thirst bucket” simply out for attention.

It’s kind of strange that she’d be defending Vince, considering just days ago she called the cops on him for physical domestic abuse. She believes it’s all for “artist development.”

"Don't EVEN TRY to use our personal Family situation for attention!!” Tamar relayed via Twitter. “All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself ... All had what was ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!!

“UNTIL TODAY!! Don't try me Becky cause right now you are doing the MOST!” she continued. “He's not a woman beater, abuser or a BAD man! He just made bad choices like we ALL do...to ME NOT YOU!! So miss me on the the thirst bucket train before YOUR BF roast your ass!!”

Wow.

See Tamar’s full response to Melissa Schuman’s accusations below.