Tamar Braxton Ethers Singer For Accusing Vince Herbert Of Abuse

Tamar Braxton is going after Melissa Schuman for comments she made about Vincent Herbert.
A member of the girl group Dream, Schuman claims Tamar’s estranged husband verbally and emotionally abused her when she was 14. She says Herbert, who was an associate executive producer on the group’s album, also forced her to lose weight.
This to Tamar, apparently, means she’s a “thirst bucket” simply out for attention.
It’s kind of strange that she’d be defending Vince, considering just days ago she called the cops on him for physical domestic abuse. She believes it’s all for “artist development.”
"Don't EVEN TRY to use our personal Family situation for attention!!” Tamar relayed via Twitter. “All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself ... All had what was ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!!
“UNTIL TODAY!! Don't try me Becky cause right now you are doing the MOST!” she continued. “He's not a woman beater, abuser or a BAD man! He just made bad choices like we ALL do...to ME NOT YOU!! So miss me on the the thirst bucket train before YOUR BF roast your ass!!”
Wow.
See Tamar’s full response to Melissa Schuman’s accusations below.
Ok... now here is what you WON'T be doing thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy MTB🙄...the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us! https://t.co/Qovj3WhLNU— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
Don't EVEN TRY to use out personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself🤷🏼♀️ ALL had what was https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!! Now You poppin some #PTSD when back then when he helped y'all sell MiLLIOnS of records u ain't have NoThing to say https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
UNTIL TODAY!! Don't try me Becky cause right now you are doing the MOST! He's not a woman beater, abuser or a BAD man! He just made https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
Bad choices like we ALL do...to ME NOT YOU!! So miss me on the the thirst bucket train before YOUR BF roast your ass!! #have several✈️#gtfoh https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
And ONE more thing.. who told u u had #PTSD do u know what that is? And how crazy u sound🤔 why u DO suffer from is#INAC ( I need a check) https://t.co/tdBas11UdK— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017
(Photos from left: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET, Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
