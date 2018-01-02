Cardi B Is Making History, Again, As The First Rapper To Do This...

Just months after becoming the first solo female rapper in nearly 20 years to earn the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the Bronx femcee continues to set milestones with her chart-topping success.

In the months since making history with "Bodak Yellow," Cardi has added her cheeky one-liners to a handful of other hits, including "No Limit" and the Migos-fronted "Motosport." These lyrical contributions have now earned the former dancer a new distinction as the first rapper to ever land three Hot 100 singles in the top 10 simultaneously, Billboard reports.

While Cardi is the first rapper to accomplish this feat, she's certainly in good company as she joins the likes of The Beatles and Ashanti to also do so. As for the songs in question, “No Limit” reached a new peak at No. 4 this week whereas “MotorSport" holds steady at No. 7. And “Bodak Yellow” climbs back up to No. 10, completing the statistical marvel.

What’s more, Cardi’s new 21 Savage-assisted single “Bartier Cardi” lands at No. 14, giving her four tracks in the top 15. But what's making history worth without a proper celebration? If you let Cardi tell it, absolutely nothing.

Check out Cardi's reaction to the record-breaking news below.