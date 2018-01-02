Apparently, Future Spent New Years Eve With One of Bow Wow’s Exes

Apparently, his ex Joie Chavis has been quietly dating a fellow rapper ― none other than Future .

While Bow Wow has managed to kick off the new year by getting roasted , it appears as though his online antics have greatly overshadowed the fact that he's taken yet another L.

According to intial reports, the duo began "secretly" dating back in Sept. 2017 and are quite fond of each other. So much so that the HNDRXX rapper reportedly gifted the mother of Bow's six-year-old daughter with a rolex for her birthday. If that wasn't enough proof of their blooming romance, the couple were also recently spotted bringing in the new year together.

In a brief clip posted to Instagram, on Tuesday (Jan. 2), Future is seen partaking in a midnight toast with a woman in a black gown alongside him. While Joie is barely visible in the video, several posts from her personal account indicate that she was in fact at the same lavish event as her rumored boo.

Bow has suprisingly remained relatively mum regarding the situation. But, there's really no telling what his "twitter fingers" may just have in store.

Check out the all-telling Instagram posts of Future and Joie Chavis, below.