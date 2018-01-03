The Internet Is Convinced That Future Is Ready To Drop A New Album

After closing out 2017 with two major releases and a joint project featuring Young Thug , it now appears as though the ATL loyalist is kicking off the new year with yet another album.

Early Wednesday morning (Jan. 3), the HNDRXX rapper shared a cryptic message on social media by not only wiping his Instagram page clean, but also unfollowing everyone except for frequent collaborator DJ Esco. The reason as to why is anyone's guess, but the #FutureHive has already rolled out a barrage of speculations.

Since reverting his Instagram feed back to a fresh slate, many fans have pointed out that Future used a similar tactic early last year before unleashing two new projects: the self-titled Future LP and HNDRXX. Naturally, fans are speculating that a new project from Future is on the horizon, so let’s just hope this mysterious move is a start of a new campaign of sorts.

Also, it's worth noting that Future's latest tweet may just be an indicator of the album's title.

Check out the cryptic post, below.