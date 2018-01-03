That One Time Kanye West Was Booed Off Stage At A Concert

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
Kanye West hasn’t always been considered the G.O.A.T. In fact, at one time he couldn’t even get people to sit through his entire concert. Producer 9th Wonder recently recalled the time back in the day when Kanye was booed offstage during an awards show.
9th Wonder reminisced on Twitter about his first time meeting the rapper in 2003 prior to his come up. "Phonte spotted him standing in the hotel lobby of the Durham Marriott, so we walked over to talk to him," he tweeted. "We introduced ourselves....his reply was 'yeah man I know who y’all are man, I wanna do a song with y’all....'"
The DJ then jumped to the time that Kanye performed his single “Through the Wire” at the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Awards show. “Order of show...Kanye went on 3rd, LB went on 4th.....Ye performed ONE song, “Through The Wire”.....to crickets....no one clapped, no one cheered,” he recalled. “Even the dude running the music and video cut Ye’s backdrop short....Ye lost it.” He also recalled the time where John Legend had to play through booing.
That audience may have been booing 15 years ago, but that’s probably not the case anymore. Since then, Kanye has been booking arenas. And aside from his previous rants during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, he’s received rave reviews and applause. 9th Wonder also claims West’s production fees increased from $500 to $30,000 in just one year.
So, it looks like Kanye had the last laugh.
I first met Kanye West in the Summer of 2003, at SMES Music Conference in Durham, NC....— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
Phonte spotted him standing in the hotel lobby of the Durham Marriott, so we walked over to talk to him. We introduced ourselves....his reply was “yeah man I know who y’all are man, I wanna do a song with y’all...”.— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
So we met up with Kanye in the studio and recorded what some of y’all know as “I See Know”, along with the good brother Consequence. Kanye then said on the song....”I can’t front nigga u got some hot beats....”— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
After we cut the song....Kanye played us a few songs from the album that at the time....several labels had turned down...including his own...the songs he played us was “Work Out Plan”, “Jesus Walks”, “SpaceShips”, and a song he produced for Dilated Peoples.— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
Later on that summer, LB got a gig to go perform in the Billboard R&B and Hip-Hop Awards, hosted by Russ Parr and a new actor on the come up at the time.... @idriselba...Kanye was there...— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
Order of show...Kanye went on 3rd, LB went on 4th.....Ye performed ONE song, “Through The Wire”.....to crickets....no one clapped, no one cheered.....even the dude running the music and video cut Ye’s backdrop short....Ye lost it.— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
That same spring, Ye came to LDOC (Last Day of Class) at @DukeU. His opening act was a singer/songwriter who played piano. During his performance, the singer/songwriter asked could he perform one more song called “Ordinary People”, people yelled “NO! We want Kanye”.— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
So....@johnlegend performed anyway through the Kanye chants and the boos. I didn’t see Ye again until later that year in Charlotte, NC...— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017
