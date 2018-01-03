That One Time Kanye West Was Booed Off Stage At A Concert

9th Wonder reminisced on Twitter about his first time meeting the rapper in 2003 prior to his come up. "Phonte spotted him standing in the hotel lobby of the Durham Marriott, so we walked over to talk to him," he tweeted. "We introduced ourselves....his reply was 'yeah man I know who y’all are man, I wanna do a song with y’all....'"

Kanye West hasn’t always been considered the G.O.A.T. In fact, at one time he couldn’t even get people to sit through his entire concert. Producer 9th Wonder recently recalled the time back in the day when Kanye was booed offstage during an awards show.

The DJ then jumped to the time that Kanye performed his single “Through the Wire” at the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Awards show. “Order of show...Kanye went on 3rd, LB went on 4th.....Ye performed ONE song, “Through The Wire”.....to crickets....no one clapped, no one cheered,” he recalled. “Even the dude running the music and video cut Ye’s backdrop short....Ye lost it.” He also recalled the time where John Legend had to play through booing.

That audience may have been booing 15 years ago, but that’s probably not the case anymore. Since then, Kanye has been booking arenas. And aside from his previous rants during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, he’s received rave reviews and applause. 9th Wonder also claims West’s production fees increased from $500 to $30,000 in just one year.

So, it looks like Kanye had the last laugh.