LOL: Boosie Nearly Busts His A** While Ice Skating With His Kids

A bystander captured it all on video.
Winter season is upon us! And while many are opting to stay warm inside, Boosie Badazz thought it was the perfect opportunity to take his kids out ice skating. It may have seemed like the perfect activity for a dad to do with his children, but it seems as though Boosie can’t ice skate to save his life. In fact, this hilarious video shows the rapper nearly busting his butt on the hard ice.
In the video Boosie shared online, he’s seen bundled up on the skating rink with his kids. “Ice Skating with the kids. It’s the hardest s**t I ever done in my life,” Boosie said, looking into the camera.
Luckily, Boosie didn’t fall on camera. But to make sure he kept his balance, the rapper utilized the children’s skating walkers that give you just enough support to move around the rink.
In the final video, Boosie manages to ditch the walker, but sort of looks like a chicken trying to fly with his arms flailing all of the place. So, Boosie may not have a spot on the Winter Olympics team in the near future, but at least he’s making progress.
Check out the hilarious video below.
(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
