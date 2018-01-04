LOL: Boosie Nearly Busts His A** While Ice Skating With His Kids

Winter season is upon us! And while many are opting to stay warm inside, Boosie Badazz thought it was the perfect opportunity to take his kids out ice skating. It may have seemed like the perfect activity for a dad to do with his children, but it seems as though Boosie can’t ice skate to save his life. In fact, this hilarious video shows the rapper nearly busting his butt on the hard ice.

In the video Boosie shared online, he’s seen bundled up on the skating rink with his kids. “Ice Skating with the kids. It’s the hardest s**t I ever done in my life,” Boosie said, looking into the camera.