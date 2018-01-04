Lil Wayne May Have Just Revealed Something That Birdman Will Not Be Happy About

With his Young Money rap prince Drake in tow, he spit classic Weezy fire over Jay-Z’s unifying “Family Feud” record. However, Wayne’s version of the 4:44 album single is everything but reconciling as he takes to the mic yet again to vent his ongoing frustrations with Baby. And judging by one suggestive lyric, he could be adding another person of Cash Money significance to the nearly three-year dispute: Birdman’s R&B flame, Toni Braxton .

After a stormy year in 2017 for the Birdman -led Cash Money family, Young Money’s founding father Lil Wayne was still able to churn out 15 tracks for a continuation of his renowned mixtape series with Dedication 6 and a part two with Dedication 6: Reloaded .

In the second verse of the record, Weezy flexes the usual Young Money braggadocio with private jets and lavish vacay destinations. When he arrives at an eyebrow-raising line that mentions a woman he dealt with during her peak years, all eyes turn to Birdman, whom Weezy takes a not-so-subtle jab at right after the suggestive line.

“I put the d**k in her spine,” he spits. “I f**ked the b**ch in her prime/Don’t get my credit declined/Give all the credit to Moms/I flipped the bird at the Bird/Hey, what’s for dinner? Popeyes…”

All true Weezy fans knows that he has a way with words and women. Thus, the shot could be aimed at practically anyone with a significant other who has ever had an eye for Lil Tunechi. In fact, some listeners have picked up on a different meaning of the verse, hinting that Wayne could have been playing on anatomy with “d**k in her spine” and “b***h in her prime (as in rib).”

However you debate it, there is some sense of truce to be found in the song with Drake’s verse. Referencing what could now be his former rap foe Meek Mill and the Philly emcee’s severe two- to 4-year prison sentence, Drizzy dropped some subliminals of his own to be dissected.

“We gon' have to break the billi' curse/I need my paper long like 'A Milli' verse,” he raps. “Or too long like a sentence from a Philly judge/F**k is the point in all the beefin' when we really blood?”

Looks like 2018 is shaping up to be a pretty interesting year in music already.