Cops May Have Found The Murderer Of Rihanna's Cousin

Shortly after the Christmas holiday, Rihanna revealed that her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, was tragically shot and killed in Barbados. While her cousin is no longer here, cops have reportedly made a development in Alleyne’s case. A man was reportedly arrested and charged with fatally shooting Rih’s relative, according to the NY Daily News.

The suspect, who has now been identified as Shawayne Dashawn Williams, reportedly appeared in court on Wednesday (Jan. 3), Nation News reports. Williams is suspected of firing several shots at the 21-year-old victim while he was walking near his home in Barbados last week. The 23-year-old suspect allegedly fled the scene while Alleyne was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, NY Daily News reports.