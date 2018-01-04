Cops May Have Found The Murderer Of Rihanna's Cousin

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
Shortly after the Christmas holiday, Rihanna revealed that her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, was tragically shot and killed in Barbados. While her cousin is no longer here, cops have reportedly made a development in Alleyne’s case. A man was reportedly arrested and charged with fatally shooting Rih’s relative, according to the NY Daily News.
The suspect, who has now been identified as Shawayne Dashawn Williams, reportedly appeared in court on Wednesday (Jan. 3), Nation News reports. Williams is suspected of firing several shots at the 21-year-old victim while he was walking near his home in Barbados last week. The 23-year-old suspect allegedly fled the scene while Alleyne was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, NY Daily News reports.
Following news of Alleyne’s death, the “Lemon” artist paid tribute to her late cousin in a series of posts on Instagram. “RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man,” she wrote at the time. Rih also called for an end to gun violence around the world.
Williams has reportedly been remanded to prison until his next court appearance on Jan. 31.
(Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
