This Rapper Claims Nicki Minaj Is Dropping An Album Tonight & The Internet Has Questions

A bystander captured it all on video.
While 2017 brought us a flurry of Nicki Minaj guest features, perhaps this year fans may just be treated to a full-length project from the femcee.
And if you let this particular rapper tell it, the Head Barb is prepping to drop her album tonight ― or, not.
According to Dominique Young Unique, a rising Floridian rapper, Nicki is kicking off the new year by pulling a Beyonce and releasing a surprise LP. Early Thursday morning (Jan. 4), Dominique took to Twitter to share the news with her followers who didn't hesitate to question the validity of her tweets.
"I just got off the phone with Nicki Minaj," she wrote. "She told me she dropping the album today."
While Nicki's forthcoming album is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the year, it's quite clear that the word of Dominique can't be taken for face value. Shortly after her tweet went viral, the rapper backpedaled on her original statement.
I just got off the phone with @NICKIMINAJ she told me she dropping the Album today 😍 damn sis I need that 2018 Nicki in my life 😩 #Whatsgood— DominiqueYoungUnique (@missyoungunique) January 4, 2018
But, the Barbs weren't interested in hearing any form of an explaination after they hopped on Twitter to annihilate Dominique.
Take a look at the most epic reactions, below.
Ain't never seen someone lie like this in 2018....NEVER— Mutha Phuker OG (@Mutha_Phuker_OG) January 4, 2018
It's January 4 and you already lying??? pic.twitter.com/14KtaZJ5yX
Girl she dont even know you. pic.twitter.com/LaLeJz4SjK— • (@NickisNana2) January 4, 2018
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)
