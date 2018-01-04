This Rapper Claims Nicki Minaj Is Dropping An Album Tonight & The Internet Has Questions

Someone please get the Head Barb on the phone.

While 2017 brought us a flurry of Nicki Minaj guest features, perhaps this year fans may just be treated to a full-length project from the femcee. 

And if you let this particular rapper tell it, the Head Barb is prepping to drop her album tonight ― or, not. 

According to Dominique Young Unique, a rising Floridian rapper, Nicki is kicking off the new year by pulling a Beyonce and releasing a surprise LP. Early Thursday morning (Jan. 4), Dominique took to Twitter to share the news with her followers who didn't hesitate to question the validity of her tweets.

"I just got off the phone with Nicki Minaj," she wrote. "She told me she dropping the album today." 

While Nicki's forthcoming album is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the year, it's quite clear that the word of Dominique can't be taken for face value. Shortly after her tweet went viral, the rapper backpedaled on her original statement

But, the Barbs weren't interested in hearing any form of an explaination after they hopped on Twitter to annihilate Dominique. 

Take a look at the most epic reactions, below. 

Written by Kai Miller

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)

