So, Chris Brown Painted The Search Warrant From His 2009 Assault Case On His Wall

The idea of reminding yourself of past mistakes so that you never do them again isn’t a foreign concept. But Chris Brown may have taken it to the next level with his latest art piece. The R&B crooner recently revealed his new wall installation, in which he painted his first search warrant from 2009. While it’s hard to see from the picture, Brown’s first warrant seems to stem from his assault of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Writings on the wall!!! My first search warrant. 9 Years later,” Brown wrote on Twitter on Jan. 4. Attached to the caption was a photo of him standing beside the mural of his search warrant affidavit with an image of Batman painted over it. “I’m humble, grateful, inspired, and most of all… I’m a man now,” he wrote, along with an emoji heart.