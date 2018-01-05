So, Chris Brown Painted The Search Warrant From His 2009 Assault Case On His Wall

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
A bystander captured it all on video.
The idea of reminding yourself of past mistakes so that you never do them again isn’t a foreign concept. But Chris Brown may have taken it to the next level with his latest art piece. The R&B crooner recently revealed his new wall installation, in which he painted his first search warrant from 2009. While it’s hard to see from the picture, Brown’s first warrant seems to stem from his assault of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.
“Writings on the wall!!! My first search warrant. 9 Years later,” Brown wrote on Twitter on Jan. 4. Attached to the caption was a photo of him standing beside the mural of his search warrant affidavit with an image of Batman painted over it. “I’m humble, grateful, inspired, and most of all… I’m a man now,” he wrote, along with an emoji heart.
The Batman sketch is blocking much of the affidavit, but there are some sections that are visible enough to suggest this comes from his assault case. The page painted on the “Tempo” singer’s wall also appears to be available online. The sentence that has an “X” by it reportedly says: “lends to show that a felony has been committed or that a particular person has committed a felony.” Other portions of the warrant apply to the search of Brown’s cellphone information.
While some fans may question why Brown would revisit such a dark time for him and Rihanna, his latest art piece is definitely a reminder that he’s come along way. The “Party” artist is now 28 years old, has a daughter, and reportedly went gold with his latest album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Although there have been allegations of abuse in his more recent relationships, he managed to stay cleer of any serious jail time.
Check out Brown new wall art below.
WRITINGS ON THE WALL!!! my first search warrant. 9 years later I’m HUMBLE, GRATEFUL, INSPIRED, AND MOST OF ALL.... IM A MAN NOW.... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aoqLc0dwXr— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) January 5, 2018
(Photo: Manny Carabel/FilmMagic)
A bystander captured it all on video.
Did she ring in 2018 on a more positive note?
COMMENTS