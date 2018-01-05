Apparently, Diddy Is Serious About His Name Change After All…

With the new year comes a clean stale, resolutions, and, if you ask Diddy , a much needed name change.

Back in November, the hip-hop mogul announced that he was ditching his previous monikers and donned himself, "Brother Love." A day later, however, he hopped on Instagram to assure the internet that it was only a joke. No harm here, right?

Interestingly enough, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, he set the record straight once and for all. "I never went back to Diddy," he told the late night TV host. "It's working out great. Who doesn't love love?"

In true Diddy fashion, he's abandoned the direction given by his PR team and making his own rules, "I've unretracted the retraction, and I've taken the 'Brother' off the 'Love' and I'm just 'Love.'"

Take a look at Diddy's ― we mean Love's ― full remarks on his name change below.