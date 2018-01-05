French Montana's Reaction To Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Is The Last Thing You'd Expect...

Apparently, there’s someone in Khloe’s past who is offering up that same applause in the most unbothered manner yet: her rapper ex-boyfriend and Coke Boys Records lead, French Montana.

Khloe Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend and soon-to-be father of two, Tristan Thompson, recently announced her pregnancy in December 2017, receiving open support from friends and fans of the couple.

TMZ caught up with the “Unforgettable” rapper as he was making his way into Poppy, a West Hollywood nightclub on Thursday (January 4). The reporter gets straight to it, asking him what his thoughts are on the Kardashian sister’s pregnancy.

“I love it! I love it!” he responds with his face half-covered.

That was pretty much all the cameras were going to get out of him, though, as he proceeded into the venue with nothing more left to say. It’s not clear what other response the reporter would have expected from French considering that him and Khloe have been split for a considerable number of years now. Not to mention, he’s too busy on his own grind to be keeping up with anymore Kardashians.Miami recently honored with “French Montana Day” in October and he may or may not have sparked up a new love flame with Basketball Wives baddie Evelyn Lozada.

So, there's that.

See his reaction, or lack thereof, to Khloe’s pregnancy below.