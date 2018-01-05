LOL: Olympic Figure Skaters Are Really Out Here Performing To Lil Jon Songs

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
Olympic figure skating just got a whole lot more interesting. According to a new rule update, Olympic skaters are now allowed to perform to music with lyrics. And leave it to one New York skater to take that rule to the next level. Not only did he perform to a rap song on the ice, but he showed off his skills with a crunk Lil Jon track.
Twenty-two-year-old Jimmy Ma reportedly ran with the new rule at the U.S. National on Thursday (Dec. 4). In a video taken of his performance, Ma is seen whipping around the rink to Lil Jon’s turn up track, “Turn Down For What.”
When asked why he chose the rap song as his skating soundtrack, he said that he wanted to get people off their feet. “The whole point was to get people hyped,” Ma told USA Today Sports. “Figure skating is an extreme sport. I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”
It’s about time rap music made it into other sporting events. After all, it is the most popular genre in the country. So, people should probably get used to hearing more rap songs during this Olympics season.
Someone really skated to Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What" at US Figure Skating Nationals 😂pic.twitter.com/HpTvNGhnku— (@3lone) January 5, 2018
