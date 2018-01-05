LOL: Olympic Figure Skaters Are Really Out Here Performing To Lil Jon Songs

Olympic figure skating just got a whole lot more interesting. According to a new rule update, Olympic skaters are now allowed to perform to music with lyrics. And leave it to one New York skater to take that rule to the next level. Not only did he perform to a rap song on the ice, but he showed off his skills with a crunk Lil Jon track.

Twenty-two-year-old Jimmy Ma reportedly ran with the new rule at the U.S. National on Thursday (Dec. 4). In a video taken of his performance, Ma is seen whipping around the rink to Lil Jon’s turn up track, “Turn Down For What.”