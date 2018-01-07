Watch How Jay-Z's Celebrating Blue Ivy's Birthday

In honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday, the video for “Blue’s Freestyle” was released on Tidal. The 4:44 song, which appears as a bonus track on the album, celebrates Hov’s daughter’s sixth birthday.

Created by Artlife Studio, the video features an animated Blue Ivy who freestyles on the track next to her father.

The animation plays like a talent show with Beyonce and Jay viewing proudly from the audience.

Watch the video for “Blue’s Freestyle” below.