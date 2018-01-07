Watch How Jay-Z's Celebrating Blue Ivy's Birthday

Watch How Jay-Z's Celebrating Blue Ivy's Birthday

Of course, he does it with music.

Published 7 hours ago

Jay-Z’s all about his family right now and after sharing the video for “Family Feud,” which the Internet discussed endlessly, he’s come back with a new video.

In honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday, the video for “Blue’s Freestyle” was released on Tidal. The 4:44 song, which appears as a bonus track on the album, celebrates Hov’s daughter’s sixth birthday.

Created by Artlife Studio, the video features an animated Blue Ivy who freestyles on the track next to her father.

The animation plays like a talent show with Beyonce and Jay viewing proudly from the audience.

Watch the video for “Blue’s Freestyle” below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for ABA)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music