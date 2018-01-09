Here's Why Drake Is 'Zaddy,' According To Issa Rae

Issa Rae may have just found her a new bae at the Golden Globes after-party. While partying with some of the hottest celebrities in the industry sounds like a great way to spend a weekend, the Insecure actress’ entries night was made after she saw one star in particular.

The actress chronicled her entire party experience on social media. Apparently, the shindig went from great to even better when she ran into Drake, who was DJ-ing a set for the night. Excited to see him at the DJ booth, she recorded him doing his thing, while spinning Wizkid’s track “Daddy Yo.” “Zaddy,” Issa was overheard yelling at Drizzy, along with another unidentified woman.