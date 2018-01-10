Michael Blackson Clowns R. Kelly: 'That S** Wasn't Funny'

Michael Blackson clowns on everyone, but he might’ve taken it too far when he joked around with R. Kelly one day. The two were chilling in the studio when Blackson cracked a joke about Kellz’s house getting robbed. Everyone else in the room might’ve been laughing, but Kelly didn’t seem to think it was too funny.

In a video that the comedian posted online, a group of dudes appeared to be in the studio while Kelly played them his latest tunes. After the music cut off, Black cracked a couple of jokes, poking fun of his own African culture. “I was born to the drums in West Africa,” he joked. “My mother and my father did not f**k with n***a.”