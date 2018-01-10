Nas & Kelis Have Reportedly Settled Their Grueling Custody Battle

After several months in court, Nas and Kelis have reportedly come to an agreement in their grueling custody battle .

The former spouses have specified dates in which they will spend time with their eight-year-old son Knight, TMZ reports. According to court documents, obtained by the publication, Nas will have custody of Knight on the weekends and stay with his mother on the weekdays. Nas will also reportedly receive four full weekends from Jan. 2018 to Mar. 2018, starting after school on Fridays and ending on Sunday night.

The agreement comes only weeks after Nas alleged his ex-wife was withholding visitation rights. The Illmatic artist also accused the singer of being “hostile,” according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Nas allegedly wanted to “work cooperatively with Kelis over the years,” but the singer-turned-chef only “allows him to exercise his custody with their son when she deems it convenient for her.”

Nas also claimed that his ex “refuses to set up time for our son and me to spend time together,” for months at a time.

Thankfully, the couple have now settled on a peaceful arrangement.