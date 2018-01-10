LOL: Safaree Really Wants Someone To Relay This Message To His Ex...

So much so that he's channeling his love for possibly both of his curvaceous exes in his new music.

While the status of Safaree 's love life is anyone's guess at this point, one thing's for certain: the reality star has a thing for women named Nicki (Nikki).

Early Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of Safaree not-so-subtly name dropping one of his exes during a recent performance. In fact, the rapper wants someone to relay a very important message to her. "Someone tell Nicki (Nikki) that I miss her," he recites repeatedly during the performance.

While the crowd seemed to enjoy the cheeky one-liner, the lyric left many social media users questioning exactly which one of his past lovers he may actually be referring to. If you can recall, Safaree and reality star Nikki Mudarris briefly dated during the third season of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood. And, there is of course Nicki Minaj.

However, fans are convinced that Safaree was referencing the Head Barb ― especially considering he had a rather interesting response to the news of Nicki's split from rumored boo Nas. After catching wind of the alleged break-up, via The Shade Room, Safaree posted a sneaky message in the comments section. “Yup, we’ve both been having bad luck in this department,” he wrote. “Sigh Rastafari… Ain’t no hope in these streets.”

In either case, here's to hoping that someone relays Safaree's message. Check out the video below.