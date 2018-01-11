SMH: This Rapper Robbed A Wingstop In Memphis Just To Get Rick Ross' Attention

Rick Ross said the Wingstop’s signature lemon pepper wings were delicious, but who knew they were tasty enough to make you rob the restaurant for them?

A Memphis rapper was reportedly arrested after robbing the Tennessee fast food joint last Friday (Jan. 5). While the rapper may have tried to get his paws on some munchies, the culprit, who has now been identified as Cedric Miller, reportedly committed the crime in hopes of getting Rick Ross’ attention, according to Memphis authorities.

The 23-year-old aspiring artist reportedly entered the establishment and hopped over the counter in an attempt to steal money out of the register. Miller, along with another unnamed robber, would’ve gotten away with the crime, if it weren’t for the surveillance cameras that caught the whole incident on tape.