SMH: This Rapper Robbed A Wingstop In Memphis Just To Get Rick Ross' Attention

Ginuwine Refused To Kiss A Trans Woman On Live TV And Now The Internet Is At War
Some are arguing on whether the singer's latest actions were transphobic or not.
Rick Ross said the Wingstop’s signature lemon pepper wings were delicious, but who knew they were tasty enough to make you rob the restaurant for them?
A Memphis rapper was reportedly arrested after robbing the Tennessee fast food joint last Friday (Jan. 5). While the rapper may have tried to get his paws on some munchies, the culprit, who has now been identified as Cedric Miller, reportedly committed the crime in hopes of getting Rick Ross’ attention, according to Memphis authorities.
The 23-year-old aspiring artist reportedly entered the establishment and hopped over the counter in an attempt to steal money out of the register. Miller, along with another unnamed robber, would’ve gotten away with the crime, if it weren’t for the surveillance cameras that caught the whole incident on tape.
By Monday (Jan. 8), police received numerous tips regarding Miller’s identity. And after Wingstop’s general manager, Elma Allen, identified the rapper in a lineup, he was arrested and taken into custody, according to WREG.
Following an interrogation, Miller reportedly told police about his motive to get Rick Ross to notice him. It’s suspected that Miller was hoping to use the incident as a way to meet the MMG exec and possibly get signed to his music label.
As we all know, Rick Ross has a very intimate relationship with Wingstop. After posting numerous pics and videos on social media, professing his love of lemon pepper wings, the rapper then became an ambassador. Now, he is a prouder owner of nine Wingstop chains. While Miller had the right idea by using Rick Ross’ favorite restaurant to get to his heart, robbing the joint probably wasn’t the right approach.
(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Some are arguing on whether the singer's latest actions were transphobic or not.
"The person who shot me tries to do a hit on him and his baby for $500..."
COMMENTS