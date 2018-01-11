Young Thug Got Super NSFW With Two Naked Girls On Instagram

Not only is the “Lifestyle” rapper taking his X-rated behavior to Instagram, but he’s reportedly doing so right in front of his ( ex? ) girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae , according to social media gossip site The Shade Room.

Wilding is what wilding does, and Atlanta trap artist Young Thug is truly living up to the name.

In photos posted to TSR, Thugger is seen with presumably a member of his YSL entourage as they stand behind what appears to be two naked girls. Likely, they’re posted up at a strip club if you take into account the pile of $1 bills beneath the ladies. The Shade Room censors the ladies' intimate areas, but screenshots from the footage still makes it pretty clear that they’re stripped down totally nude.

Another video shows Thugger’s friend taking back shots off one of the naked girls — literally — after Thug pours liquor on her back, and the friend proceeds to sip the shot straight from her bare skin. The video from Instagram account @heartofthestreetz reveals that the two were celebrating the friend’s birthday as well. None of the footage shows Karlae, so there’s no confirmation on whether she was actually there or not.

But, go best friend goals?

Make sure you swipe to see the censored NSFW photos and a video from the celebratory event below.