Watch Cardi B Call Up The Rapper Who Lied About Having Sex With Her

And though Cardi has justifiably proved her innocence to her fans against his outlandish claims of a sexual relationship with her, she still had some words to spare by way of a personal phone call to the man behind the lies himself.

The liar, liar pants on fire saga between Bronx breakout femcee star Cardi B and Chicago rapper King Yella has taken an interesting and quite unexpected turn: a retraction.

In a video circulating on social media, Cardi is heard phoning up the Chi-town artist and getting straight to the facts—or fabrications, rather.

“Yo, Yella, why are you jacking that I f**ked you?” she asks him. “Why are you saying some dumb sh** out your fucking mouth—when did I ever f**k your a**?”

Instead of answering her question, Yella asks her to provide him with evidence that he ever said it in the first place. She wouldn’t have far to look though, considering that his “Cardi B Truth” song is rampant with absurd statements about having sex with her before her rise to Hollywood fame. Aside from name-dropping her in the title of the song, he even calls out her fiancée and Migos rap star, Offset.

“Offset boy you better watch your b***h,” he raps. “Watch your b**ch boy she on my d**k.”

Other questionable lines include him claiming that he “showed her the ropes” before her career, “bought the b**ch some t**ties,” and “put [his] d**k right on her thighs.” Not to mention the record’s cover art, which shows a photo of him and Cardi embraced in a friendly hug. Per Cardi’s receipts that she pulled out via Twitter, Yella failed to mention that she was actually the girlfriend of one of his close friends during the time that such photos were taken.

“Why don't you just keep my name out your f**king mouth?” she continues pressing him on the call. "I don’t f**k with you. The only reason I was ever cool with you was because of Tommy, and I only get along with Tommy.”

After more back and forth, where Yella continues backpedaling his statements, Cardi had heard enough. “So keep my name out your dirty a** mouth you dirty a** n**ga,” she warned. Presumably, someone else gets on the phone and argues in Yella’s defense that “he doesn’t mean anything by that.”

However, according to another video, Yella is still muddling his previous sentiments. In what appears to be a forthcoming interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he’s seen sitting down with Jason Lee to explain his side of the story, continuing to backtrack his claims from the song. He even brings up the phone call from Offset where the Culture rap artist demands he apologize to Cardi for the shenanigans, but Yella insists that he won’t.

Now that that’s settled, let’s hope he can at least honor one of her requests with a cease and desist on her name from his mouth moving forward.

See Cardi further prove who’s telling the truth and a snippet of Yella’s assumable upcoming Hollywood Unlocked interview below.