Irv Gotti Is Spilling All The Details About His Relationship With Ashanti And Ja-Rule

This time around, however, the music exec will be dishing on the rise and ultimately the demise of his record label, Murder Inc.

Fresh on the heels of the success of the musical series Tales , Irv Gotti has his sights set on yet another venture in television.

While reports of the docuseries have been circulating since July 2017, Irv recently took to Instagram to formally announce that "Murder Inc TV" is moving full speed ahead. "MURDER INC TV SERIES WILL START PRODUCTION THIS YEAR!!!" he wrote along with a video featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule. "Y’all are really not ready!!!"

According to Irv, the television series will be executive produced by not only himself but also Ja Rule (of course). The rap vet has also tapped the likes of Paul Seckstein, one of the writers of the popular Netflix series Narcos, to be on board as well.

While the series is expected to cover the rise of the Hollis native's record label during the early 2000s, fans should also be on the look out for Irv detailing his alleged ties with infamous drug kingpin Kenneth McGriff. Irv's relationships with Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lyor Cohen, DMX, and countless others will also be documented in the series.