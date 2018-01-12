Irv Gotti Is Spilling All The Details About His Relationship With Ashanti And Ja-Rule

Ginuwine Refused To Kiss A Trans Woman On Live TV And Now The Internet Is At War
Fresh on the heels of the success of the musical series Tales, Irv Gotti has his sights set on yet another venture in television.
This time around, however, the music exec will be dishing on the rise and ultimately the demise of his record label, Murder Inc.
While reports of the docuseries have been circulating since July 2017, Irv recently took to Instagram to formally announce that "Murder Inc TV" is moving full speed ahead. "MURDER INC TV SERIES WILL START PRODUCTION THIS YEAR!!!" he wrote along with a video featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule. "Y’all are really not ready!!!"
According to Irv, the television series will be executive produced by not only himself but also Ja Rule (of course). The rap vet has also tapped the likes of Paul Seckstein, one of the writers of the popular Netflix series Narcos, to be on board as well.
While the series is expected to cover the rise of the Hollis native's record label during the early 2000s, fans should also be on the look out for Irv detailing his alleged ties with infamous drug kingpin Kenneth McGriff. Irv's relationships with Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lyor Cohen, DMX, and countless others will also be documented in the series.
The Immortal Murder Inc!! You throwing them M’s Nigga that’s means it’s MURDER 4 LIFE!! And I’ll die for that RED AND BLACK!!! MURDER INC TV SERIES WILL START PRODUCTION THIS YEAR!!! EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY IRV “GOTTI” LORENZO AND JEFFREY “JA RULE” ATKINS!!! @ruleyorkcity Y’all are really not ready!!! Writer Paul Seckstein from NARCOS!!! HAHAHAH. Fuck wit me!!! I’m coming!!! #immortal #iconic #murderinc #visionaryideas
Take a look at Irv's full remarks on his Murder Inc. television series, below.
Murder Inc TV Series. So many stories to be told. Everyone follow my guy 7. @everylifetime_a_king He came to me after I met him in Houston threw a Mutual Friend. He flew to NY not even having a place to stay. Just was hungry. Slept at the Crackhouse 1st few months. And immediately showed me he was a genius. The rest was history. We went on a Hit #1 Record spree. Hit after Hit! Then we stopped working. Egos. Clashed. Went our separate ways. But guess what motherfuckers. WE BACK!! Me and 7. Me and @iamchinksantana I got my brothers back with me. We in the studio. And we coming. MURDER INC TV SERIES will have the dopest MUSIC in it. And all of those MURDER INC STORIES is being told. My LIFE is being told. Get ready. We coming. #murderinctvseries #visionaryideas #tales #season2 #allcomingsoon
